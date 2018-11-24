Rashid and Stokes wreck Sri Lanka, England in charge

-
Mexico backs Trump's plan to overhaul asylum rules - Washington PostWorld
-
Man arrested in connection with Irishman John Curran’s murderLocal
-
S&P keeps South Africa credit ratings below investment gradeBusiness
-
Cost of torched MyCiTi buses estimated at R18 millionLocal
-
Register domestic solar power systems or face penalties – CT residents toldLocal
-
Malema urges Limpopo residents to unify & avoid tribalismPolitics
Popular Topics
-
S&P keeps South Africa credit ratings below investment gradeBusiness
-
Cost of torched MyCiTi buses estimated at R18 millionLocal
-
Register domestic solar power systems or face penalties – CT residents toldLocal
-
Malema urges Limpopo residents to unify & avoid tribalismPolitics
-
Govt partners with Chapter 9 institution against women abuseLocal
-
Bloemfontein Cubana fire extinguishedLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ten-try All Blacks smash Italy to wrap up European tourSport
-
Pirates book Telkom Knockout final spot with win over ChiefsSport
-
Sri Lanka 74-1 in reply to England's 336 all outSport
-
Mickelson beats Woods in $9 million winner-take-all matchSport
-
Man City defender Mendy 'could be out for 12 weeks'Sport
-
World Rallycross 2018 finale comes to the Mother CitySport
Popular Topics
Aretha Franklin's mansion sold for $300k
-
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving to WindsorLifestyle
-
Rallycross action set to light up Killarney International RacewayLifestyle
-
Lil Kim's tribute to Kim PorterLifestyle
-
'Married man' Justin Bieber says wants to be more like JesusLifestyle
-
#BlackFriday: Stores to remain packed throughout the weekendLifestyle
-
Powerball Results: Friday 24 November 2018Lifestyle
-
Nicole Kidman praises older actresses for 'paving the way'Lifestyle
-
Study: Mother's age at puberty tied to puberty timing for sons & daughtersLifestyle
-
Rita Ora defends lip syncingLifestyle
-
[WATCH] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'Politics
-
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axedLocal
-
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruptionPolitics
-
Malema: We are not fighting journalistsPolitics
-
Cope, ANC throw their weight behind state capture commissionPolitics
-
Bantu Holomisa welcomes Dan Matjila’s resignationPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] The need for silent reflectionOpinion
-
[OPINION] Policies in South Africa must stop ignoring families’ daily realitiesOpinion
-
[OPINION] The ethical vulgarity of the insurance industryOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Ideas to make toilets fit for purpose in Africa’s citiesOpinion
-
[OPINION] Democracy’s future warningOpinion
-
[MY TAKE] Inside Cape Town's extortion trialOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
Numsa rejects Minimum Wage Bill after Ramaphosa signs it into lawBusiness
-
S&P Global notes change from govt but still has concernsBusiness
-
CEO Initiative welcomes S&P’s sovereign debt ratingsBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand retreats from 3-month high, stocks fallBusiness
-
148,000 jobs lost after Nene’s 2015 axing - MogajanePolitics
-
Ethiopian Airlines steps up hunt for African connectionsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
Rashid and Stokes wreck Sri Lanka, England in charge
Cruising at 173 for one at one stage, Sri Lanka had every reason to be optimistic about a big first-innings total before the wheels came off their innings in the final session.
COLOMBO - Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes scripted a spectacular turnaround to earn England a handy first-innings lead after skittling out Sri Lanka for 240 on day two of the third and final test on Saturday.
Cruising at 173 for one at one stage, Sri Lanka had every reason to be optimistic about a big first-innings total before the wheels came off their innings in the final session at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
Rashid claimed a career-best 5-49, also effecting a run-out with a direct throw, while Stokes returned 3-30 in a lion-hearted display of pace bowling on a spin-friendly track to earn England a first-innings lead of 96.
The tourists were three for no loss in their second innings when bad light stopped play.
Rory Burns was on two and Keaton Jennings on one with England pressing for a 3-0 series sweep.
On a day when England captain Joe Root spilt two catches in the slip, Jennings pouched four at short leg, three of them absolute blinders.
Ben Foakes took three behind stumps, including a brilliant diving catch to send back Angelo Mathews.
Earlier, England lost their last three wickets in less than 30 minutes to be all out for 336 in their first innings.
Sri Lanka made a cautious reply and Jennings took a stunning catch to eventually end the opening stand.
Danushka Gunathilaka (18) stepped out to hit a Jack Leach delivery and Jennings followed him to be in a position to take a bat-pad catch after the ball hit his midriff.
Dimuth Karunaratne (83) then forged a 142-run partnership with Dhananjaya de Silva (73) to lead a strong reply by the hosts.
Both batsmen were lucky to bring up their fifties, each spilt by Root at slip with Stuart Broad the luckless bowler on both occasions.
Once again, Jennings took a smart catch to end Sri Lanka’s highest partnership of the series when de Silva flicked a Rashid ball towards him.
The same Rashid-Jennings pair combined again to send back Karunaratne and Sri Lanka simply imploded after that, losing eight wickets in the final session.
On a pitch where no other quick bowler has managed a wicket in the contest, Stokes generated an awkward bounce to trouble the batsmen and was rewarded for his never-say-die attitude.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.