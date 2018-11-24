Rallycross action set to light up Killarney International Raceway

The 12th and final round of the 2018 World Rallycross Championship will play out at the circuit over the next two days.

JOHANNESBURG - Killarney International Raceway is set to come alive with rallycross action today.

Officials expect more than 27,000 people to attend the event.

Cape Town Mayor, Dan Plato, says the event will boost the local economy.

“It’s good for Cape Town and the Western Cape. We are delighted with the spectators and fans.”