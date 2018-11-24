Pirates book Telkom Knockout final spot with win over Chiefs
Pirates extend their unbeaten run against Chiefs to 11 matches and will await the winner between Baroka FC and Bidvest Wits on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Justin Shonga scored the winning goal for Orlando Pirates that has sent them through to the Telkom Knockout final, beating rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday Afternoon.
Thembinkosi Lorch scored the opener for the Buccaneers before Leonardo Castro cancelled out minutes later.
Pirates extend their unbeaten run against Chiefs to 11 matches.
The match started at an exceptionally high tempo with both sides going hard at each other to find an early goal.
That early goal came from the Buccaneers, who through a lethal counterattack punished one of many Amakhosi lapses in concentration.
Pirates broke on the right with the blistering pace of Vincent Pule who put in a delightful ball into the path of Lorch who's finish was out of the top drawer.
Pirates’ lead was short lived though as minutes later, the Colombia goal poacher Castro punished a lapse in concentration from Pirates captain Happy Jele to toe-poke past keeper Jackson Mabokgwane to level matters.
It was looking like the encounter would go to extra time but Zambian international Shonga had other ideas.
His failed initial bicycle kick almost gave Chiefs the reprieve, but he had the presence of mind to get back up on his feet and fire past Itumeleng Khune in a piece of horrid defending from Siyabonga Ngezana, which proved to be the winning goal.
Pirates will await the winner between Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC in the second semifinal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday, with the final being held on 8 December at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
