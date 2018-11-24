Numsa rejects Minimum Wage Bill after Ramaphosa signs it into law

The bill is expected to affect six million workers that earn below R3,700 a month by ensuring that they receive a minimum of R20 per hour.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it rejects the implementation of the National Minimum Wage Bill which was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

The minimum wage law has been on the cards since 2015 but oversights during the drafting process led to delays in its implementation.

While the purpose of the bill is to ensure workers receive a decent living wage, Numsa has called it a slave wage which will work to worsen living conditions for workers.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “Numsa has been calling for a more considered approach on the minimum wage because when you look at the gap between what CEOs are earning versus what ordinary workers are earning, it’s massive and South Africa leads globally as one of the countries with the one of the largest gap between CEOs and ordinary workers.”