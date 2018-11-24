N1 crash claims two lives

The accident happened on the N1 outbound near Century City earlier on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died in a crash on the N1 highway in Cape Town after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The accident happened on the N1 outbound near Century City earlier on Saturday.

The victims, both estimated to be in their 30s, were killed.

The affected section of the highway has since been re-opened to traffic after it was closed as a result of the crash.