Muslim Judicial Council disturbed by attack at Khayelitsha mosque

JOHANNESBURG - The Muslim Judicial Council says it's deeply disturbed by an attack at a Khayelitsha mosque.

Unknown gunmen approached a worshipper at the mosque on Tuesday while he was working on his car.

It’s understood the suspects shot and killed the man at close range following an argument during an attempted robbery.

The council's Mishka Daries said, “We hope and pray that the police will bring the perpetrators to book.”