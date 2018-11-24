Popular Topics
Man arrested in connection with Irishman John Curran’s murder

Curran, who was one of the directors of Mellon Educate since 2016, was murdered at his flat earlier this month.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Irishman John Curran at his home in Cape Town.

Curran was murdered at his flat earlier this month.

His alleged attacker, a 24-year-old man, was apprehended on Friday night.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Thorough investigations by the police led to the arrest of a suspect for the murder of the 60-year-old man whose body was found in his room on 7 November.”

Curran was one of the directors of Mellon Educate since 2016, which is a non-profit organisation that's been behind the building of thousands of homes and schools for underprivileged communities.

