Man arrested in connection with Irishman John Curran’s murder

S&P keeps South Africa credit ratings below investment grade
Cost of torched MyCiTi buses estimated at R18 million
Register domestic solar power systems or face penalties – CT residents told
Malema urges Limpopo residents to unify & avoid tribalism
Govt partners with Chapter 9 institution against women abuse
IS claims deadly attack on tribal region in Pakistan
Ten-try All Blacks smash Italy to wrap up European tour
Pirates book Telkom Knockout final spot with win over Chiefs
Sri Lanka 74-1 in reply to England's 336 all out
Mickelson beats Woods in $9 million winner-take-all match
Man City defender Mendy 'could be out for 12 weeks'
World Rallycross 2018 finale comes to the Mother City
Aretha Franklin's mansion sold for $300k
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving to Windsor
Rallycross action set to light up Killarney International Raceway
Lil Kim's tribute to Kim Porter
'Married man' Justin Bieber says wants to be more like Jesus
#BlackFriday: Stores to remain packed throughout the weekend
Powerball Results: Friday 24 November 2018
Nicole Kidman praises older actresses for 'paving the way'
Study: Mother's age at puberty tied to puberty timing for sons & daughters
Rita Ora defends lip syncing
[WATCH] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruption
Malema: We are not fighting journalists
Cope, ANC throw their weight behind state capture commission
Bantu Holomisa welcomes Dan Matjila's resignation
[OPINION] The need for silent reflection
[OPINION] Policies in South Africa must stop ignoring families' daily realities
[OPINION] The ethical vulgarity of the insurance industry
[ANALYSIS] Ideas to make toilets fit for purpose in Africa's cities
[OPINION] Democracy's future warning
[MY TAKE] Inside Cape Town's extortion trial
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela's legacy
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van Breda
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year on
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob Zuma
2017 ANC national conference
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
Numsa rejects Minimum Wage Bill after Ramaphosa signs it into law
S&P Global notes change from govt but still has concerns
CEO Initiative welcomes S&P's sovereign debt ratings
#RandReport: Rand retreats from 3-month high, stocks fall
148,000 jobs lost after Nene's 2015 axing - Mogajane
Ethiopian Airlines steps up hunt for African connections
Man arrested in connection with Irishman John Curran’s murder
Curran, who was one of the directors of Mellon Educate since 2016, was murdered at his flat earlier this month.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Irishman John Curran at his home in Cape Town.
Curran was murdered at his flat earlier this month.
His alleged attacker, a 24-year-old man, was apprehended on Friday night.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: “Thorough investigations by the police led to the arrest of a suspect for the murder of the 60-year-old man whose body was found in his room on 7 November.”
Curran was one of the directors of Mellon Educate since 2016, which is a non-profit organisation that's been behind the building of thousands of homes and schools for underprivileged communities.
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruption
Malema urges Limpopo residents to unify & avoid tribalism
Register domestic solar power systems or face penalties – CT residents told
[WATCH] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed
Zizi Kodwa admits the ANC is embarrassed by state capture testimonies
