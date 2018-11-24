Malema urges Limpopo residents to unify & avoid tribalism
The red berets leader has called tribalism a force that creates division, saying the Limpopo community must unify across cultures.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for unity among all Limpopo residents to avoid falling into the trap of tribalism.
Malema has been addressing miners at a manifesto consultation assembly in Polokwane on Saturday.
The red berets leader has called tribalism a force that creates division, saying the Limpopo community must unify across cultures.
Malema is hosting the event in his home province to listen to the concerns of residents of mining towns.
This comes after the unveiling of the new Mining Charter by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe last month which takes such communities into consideration.
Mineworkers have been given the chance to express their concerns during the consultation which includes the working conditions of miners and mine operations disrupting school days due to blasting.
Malema says many mining-related issues are a result of corruption within the Mineral Resources Department which he claims is under the control of “white monopoly capital.”
The EFF leader has reiterated his call for naturalisation of mines, saying black people - regardless of culture - can work on the land together peacefully to ensure that as many as possible can benefit from the available mineral resources.
WATCH: Malema addresses Polokwane mining community
Popular in Politics
-
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruption
-
[WATCH] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'
-
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed
-
Zizi Kodwa admits the ANC is embarrassed by state capture testimonies
-
Malema: We are not fighting journalists
-
Did Des van Rooyen understand his role as finance minister?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.