Malema urges Limpopo residents to unify & avoid tribalism

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for unity among all Limpopo residents to avoid falling into the trap of tribalism.

Malema has been addressing miners at a manifesto consultation assembly in Polokwane on Saturday.

The red berets leader has called tribalism a force that creates division, saying the Limpopo community must unify across cultures.

Malema is hosting the event in his home province to listen to the concerns of residents of mining towns.

This comes after the unveiling of the new Mining Charter by Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe last month which takes such communities into consideration.

Mineworkers have been given the chance to express their concerns during the consultation which includes the working conditions of miners and mine operations disrupting school days due to blasting.

Malema says many mining-related issues are a result of corruption within the Mineral Resources Department which he claims is under the control of “white monopoly capital.”

The EFF leader has reiterated his call for naturalisation of mines, saying black people - regardless of culture - can work on the land together peacefully to ensure that as many as possible can benefit from the available mineral resources.

