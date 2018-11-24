Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruption

Malema says Minister Gordhan has accounts in Canada which no one is inquiring about.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema says the party has Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's account number with proof linking him to corruption.

Malema has made various remarks about Gordhan and his daughter and their links to doing business with government, with companies involving Investec.

The EFF leader has questioned why it was Gordhan's daughter who facilitated those dealings.

Malema made the remarks at a public manifesto gathering with black professionals in Sandton on Friday.

Earlier this week, the minister said his daughter was a non-executive director deployed by Investec and had not benefitted in anyway.

The ANC has also slammed Malema for his comments.

Malema says the appointment of Anusha Gordhan as a director of several companies which secured tenders worth more than R80 million with the state was a strategic plan.

He says the minister has accounts in Canada which no one is inquiring about.

“Pravin has an account in Canada and people who have tax problems were told to pay money into that thing.”

Malema says there seems to be a blind eye when it comes to Gordhan.

“It’s a simple question: 10 days have passed and Pravin hasn’t answered questions according to Parliament rules Pravin is untouchable.”

He says this is about silencing the EFF because the party is deliberately targeting people in bed with white monopoly capital.

Gordhan has since refuted any claims of wrongdoing.

the minister has instead called on the red berets to provide the evidence it claims to have against him.