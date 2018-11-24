Maitland try the key as Scotland see off Argentina
The winger was sent over on the blind side by Stuart Hogg after a smart piece of thinking that brought to life a dour tussle.
EDINBURGH - Sean Maitland scored a try 15 minutes from time to earn Scotland a hard-fought 14-9 victory over a profligate Argentina at Murrayfield on Saturday and end the year on a winning note.
Greg Laidlaw kicked three penalties for Scotland but Nicolas Sanchez miss four out of seven kicks for the Pumas.
Scotland were 6-3 ahead at halftime as Argentina suffered a fifth successive test defeat which has included losses in Ireland and France during their November tour programme.
For Scotland it was a second victory in four internationals this month, having beaten Fiji but losing away to Wales and at home last weekend to South Africa. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Tony Lawrence.
