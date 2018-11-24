Inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi’s alleged maladministration set down for 4 weeks
The public and interested parties have until next Friday confirm their intention to make submissions related to the terms of reference.
PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has set down four weeks early next year to hear evidence against advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former Constitutional Court justice Yvonne Mokgoro last month to preside over the inquiries.
The pair are accused of maladministration and misconduct related their handling of several cases.
The inquiry has set down the period from 14 January until 11 February for oral hearings.
Justice Mokgoro’s office will assess all submitted written evidence and if required call the relevant person to testify.
They will then be required to submit the evidence by 20 December.
The inquiry must submit its final report to Ramaphosa by no later than 9 March.
