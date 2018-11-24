Govt partners with Chapter 9 institution against women abuse
The Women’s Department is set to launch the 16 Days of Activism campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - Government has announced it’s partnered with Chapter 9 institutions and civil society groups to mobilise activism against gender-based violence.
Minister responsible for women Bathabile Dlamini has held a briefing in Pretoria, outlining events that will be held across the country.
Dlamini says the events will focus on various problems facing women in all sectors of society.
“We call upon all South Africans to heed the United Nations’ theme, which is #HearMeToo, by breaking all forms of silence against all manners of abuse and violence against women. The #HearMeToo symbolises a collective appeal to society to hear women’s pain and demands against gender violence.”
#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini says several activities will be held across the country including discussions with LGBTIQA community and the launch of public hearings against all forms of gender based abuse in the religious organisations. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018
#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini: Financing and Resourcing of programs against gender based violence is central to achieving our goals. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018
#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini has been joined by chapter 9 Institutions and civil society groups. TK pic.twitter.com/f0kFodwuUB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018
