Govt partners with Chapter 9 institution against women abuse

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Govt partners with Chapter 9 institution against women abuse

The Women’s Department is set to launch the 16 Days of Activism campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Government has announced it’s partnered with Chapter 9 institutions and civil society groups to mobilise activism against gender-based violence.

The Women’s Department is set to launch the 16 Days of Activism campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Minister responsible for women Bathabile Dlamini has held a briefing in Pretoria, outlining events that will be held across the country.

Dlamini says the events will focus on various problems facing women in all sectors of society.

“We call upon all South Africans to heed the United Nations’ theme, which is #HearMeToo, by breaking all forms of silence against all manners of abuse and violence against women. The #HearMeToo symbolises a collective appeal to society to hear women’s pain and demands against gender violence.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA