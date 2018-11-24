Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Responsible for Women Bathabile Dlamini has refused to answer questions regarding calls for her to be fired in the wake of the damning findings by the Constitutional Court.

Back in September, the apex court found the former social development minister was grossly negligent in her handling of the social grants debacle.

The Constitutional Court also directed the head of public prosecutions to investigate whether Dlamini should be charged for perjury for lying under oath.

When asked by journalists on the sidelines of a briefing on the 16 Days of Activism campaign about the constitutional court findings against her, she said: “I don’t expect another woman to abuse me, you’re abusing me right now. Right of reply? No. When the time comes, I will tell my story.”

Opposition parties have questioned why President Cyril Ramaphosa chose to keep Dlamini when he announced some changes to his Cabinet this week.

#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini says several activities will be held across the country including discussions with LGBTIQA community and the launch of public hearings against all forms of gender based abuse in the religious organisations. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018

#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini: Financing and Resourcing of programs against gender based violence is central to achieving our goals. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018

#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini: We urge all women organizations to continue to build and sustain indicators so that the state does not rely on the indicators of the Police Department alone. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018

#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini has been joined by chapter 9 Institutions and civil society groups. TK pic.twitter.com/f0kFodwuUB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)