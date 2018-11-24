Popular Topics
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed

Bathabile Dlamini has refused to be drawn in on any questions regarding her continuation to hold public office in light of the damning findings by the Constitutional Court.

Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Responsible for Women Bathabile Dlamini has refused to answer questions regarding calls for her to be fired in the wake of the damning findings by the Constitutional Court.

Back in September, the apex court found the former social development minister was grossly negligent in her handling of the social grants debacle.

The Constitutional Court also directed the head of public prosecutions to investigate whether Dlamini should be charged for perjury for lying under oath.

Minister Dlamini has refused to be drawn in on any questions regarding her continuation to hold public office in light of the damning findings against her by the highest court in the land.

When asked by journalists on the sidelines of a briefing on the 16 Days of Activism campaign about the constitutional court findings against her, she said: “I don’t expect another woman to abuse me, you’re abusing me right now. Right of reply? No. When the time comes, I will tell my story.”

Opposition parties have questioned why President Cyril Ramaphosa chose to keep Dlamini when he announced some changes to his Cabinet this week.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

