Did Des van Rooyesn understand his role as finance minister?
Dondo Mogajane has told the State Capture Commission that Des Van Rooyen didn't appear to understand his role when he was appointed finance minister.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury Director General Dondo Mogajane has told the State Capture Commission that Des Van Rooyen didn't appear to understand his role when he was appointed finance minister.
Mogajane concluded his testimony at the inquiry yesterday.
He told the commission when van Rooyen was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in 2015, he arrived with two advisors whom he says the then minister appeared not to know what roles they would play in his office.
Mogajane gave his impression of the former finance minister.
“Van Rooyen did not appear to be confident in his role. He did not appear to know the two people with him.”
Van Rooyen was appointed as Nhlanhla Nene's replacement, but he only served in office for a few days before he was also replaced by Pravin Gordhan.
