Defence ministry to bolster security around Vaal water infrastructure

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says law enforcement agencies in the troubled Emfuleni Municipality will bolster security and arrest those who vandalize water purification systems.

Mapisa-Nqakula visited the Vaal district yesterday.

Residents in the area have had to contend with persistent environmental problems including raw sewage seeping through homes, schools and cemeteries and it’s now reached the Vaal River.

This week, 200 members from the Sandf were deployed to the area to intervene and assist the local municipality.

The minister says citizens have a responsibility to protect government infrastructure.

“One of the biggest challenges in the Vaal will be to ensure that there is regular interaction with the community.”