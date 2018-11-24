Dan Matjila resigns as PIC CEO

Matjila wrote a letter to the investment corporation yesterday expressing his intention to step down with immediate effect.

JOHANNESBURG – Daniel Matjila has resigned as Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO.

The PIC board says it has accepted the resignation saying the embattled CEO played an integral role in fulfilling the company's vision of meeting and exceeding their clients' mandates.

The PIC oversees more than R2 trillion and is the largest investor in government bonds.

Its biggest client is government employees’ pension fund.

Matjila proposed his plan to step down to the end of January next year in terms of a plan that would have seen him remain in charge and actively engaged in handing over to a successor.

He has committed to avail himself to assist the commission of inquiry which President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed to investigate the affairs of the pic.

The organization has been the subject of numerous claims ranging from corruption, nepotism and incompetence.