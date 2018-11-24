DA takes Ramaphosa's presidential campaign donation to the Public Protector
DA leader Mmusi Maimane called the payment a bribe in return for future tenders and wants the public protector to probe the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - The DA says it's laid a complaint with the Public Protector to investigate the relationship between President Cyril Ramaphosa and controversial company Bosasa.
The company now called African Global Operations has distanced itself from the infamous R500,000 donated to Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign.
The DA says it wants the office of the public protector to probe if the president deliberately misled Parliament when he said he knew nothing of the donation.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane called the payment a bribe in return for future tenders and wants the public protector to probe the matter.
Maimane led a march to the office of the company yesterday against what they call a corrupt relationship between ANC leaders and the company.
The company has since distanced itself from the infamous donation, putting the blame on CEO Gavin Watson.
The official opposition party’s Graham Charters says this is a lie.
Timeline
Popular in Politics
-
Zizi Kodwa admits the ANC is embarrassed by state capture testimonies
-
Dan Matjila resigns as PIC CEO
-
Did Des van Rooyen understand his role as finance minister?
-
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
-
Inquiry into Jiba, Mrwebi’s alleged maladministration set down for 4 weeks
-
Ramaphosa hints at major Cabinet reshuffle if ANC wins elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.