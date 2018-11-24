DA takes Ramaphosa's presidential campaign donation to the Public Protector

DA leader Mmusi Maimane called the payment a bribe in return for future tenders and wants the public protector to probe the matter.

JOHANNESBURG - The DA says it's laid a complaint with the Public Protector to investigate the relationship between President Cyril Ramaphosa and controversial company Bosasa.

The company now called African Global Operations has distanced itself from the infamous R500,000 donated to Ramaphosa's ANC presidential campaign.

The DA says it wants the office of the public protector to probe if the president deliberately misled Parliament when he said he knew nothing of the donation.

Maimane led a march to the office of the company yesterday against what they call a corrupt relationship between ANC leaders and the company.

The company has since distanced itself from the infamous donation, putting the blame on CEO Gavin Watson.

The official opposition party’s Graham Charters says this is a lie.