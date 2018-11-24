Cost of torched MyCiTi buses estimated at R18 million

The latest incident occurred earlier this week where its understood three suspects threw a petrol bomb inside a bus near Milnerton.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has placed the estimated costs to MyCiTi vehicles at R18 million after four buses were torched in separate attacks on the transport system.

Police says at least one suspect has been arrested for the crime.

Newly-appointed Mayco member for transport and urban development Felicity Purchase says the damages have affected operations.

“We are not running ta 100%, in fact, we had up to 92% but that has dropped to just 85% and that is because of the torching of the buses.”

The destruction of the vehicles comes as the unprotected strike of my city bus drivers rears into its seventh week.

Disgruntled workers are demanding to be employed directly by the city after being outsourced to the bus company by an external entity.