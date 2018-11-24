Cops probe murder of doctor in Lenasia

Police have taken the 37-year-old son in for questioning.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of an 80-year-old doctor in Lenasia allegedly by his son.

Abdul Kader Sayed Mia was found murdered at his home on Thursday.

It's understood his domestic worker and a local security company found his body wrapped in linen and hidden under a car in the garage.

The police's Hector Neteshivodza said, “Our problem is we have found that this boy is using drugs and was always abusing his father.”