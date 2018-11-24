Cope, ANC throw their weight behind state capture commission
Cope says the shameless attacks on the commission, its witnesses and the media must be condemned in the strongest terms by all South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry is receiving support from different political parties including Cope and the ANC.
Both parties have condemned recent attacks on the Zondo Commission saying they should not be tolerated.
Earlier this week, EFF leader Julius Malema attacked the commission, describing it as a mickey mouse show.
He also lashed out against its chairperson judge Raymond Zondo, saying that he's presiding over a commission that's stealing money from the poor.
Cope has encouraged government officials former and current ministers and the President Cyril Ramaphosa to tell the commission what they know.
At the same time, the ANC's Zizi Kodwa says the ruling party is prepared to appear before the commission next week.
“We will be led by Gwede Mantashe our national chairperson. We are ready for Tuesday.”
