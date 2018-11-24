China factory blast kills 2, injures 24
The cause of the explosion was not released, but officials said they have ruled out terrorism.
BEIJING - Two people were killed and 24 others injured in an explosion at a machinery plant in the northern Chinese province of Jilin, the local government said on Saturday.
At least 41 houses were damaged in the blast and a subsequent fire which began shortly before midnight on Friday, it said.
The cause of the explosion was not released, but officials said they have ruled out terrorism.
Rescue efforts were ongoing on Saturday morning and people had been evacuated from the area. Scores of police, fire fighters and medical personnel had been sent to the scene.
China has pledged to improve safety in factories, though explosions and other incidents are common due to patchy enforcement of rules.
In August, five people were killed in an explosion at an aluminium plant in the eastern city of Jiangsu, while in July, 19 people died in a blast at a chemical plant in the southwestern province of Sichuan.
Earlier this month two people were killed in a factory explosion in the city of Ningbo.
Popular in World
-
[WATCH] New world-class airport terminal for Ghana
-
Saudi crown prince breaks silence on ‘painful’ Jamal Khashoggi case
-
Gunmen attack China's consulate in Pakistan as violence flares across region
-
South Korea closes biggest dog slaughterhouse complex
-
EU struggles to agree on Gibraltar before Brexit summit
-
Germany's 'killer nurse' tells families of over 100 victims 'sorry'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.