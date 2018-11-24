CEO Initiative welcomes S&P’s sovereign debt ratings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

CEO Initiative welcomes S&P’s sovereign debt ratings

The rating agency has kept South Africa's sovereign credit ratings unchanged at non-investment grade.

Standard and Poor's logo. Picture: Facebook.
Standard and Poor's logo. Picture: Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO Initiative has welcomed Standard & Poor's decision to retain South Africa's sovereign debt ratings at BB and BB+, for debt denominated in foreign and local currency respectively, and the outlook on stable.

The initiative says while there is work to be done before the country can see an improvement in the credit rating, there has not been further slippage into sub-investment territory which would make borrowing even more expensive.

The rating agency has kept South Africa's sovereign credit ratings unchanged at non-investment grade.

S&P noted that its 'stable outlook reflects the view that the government will pursue a range of economic, social and fiscal reforms over an extended period of time.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA