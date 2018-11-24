CEO Initiative welcomes S&P’s sovereign debt ratings
The rating agency has kept South Africa's sovereign credit ratings unchanged at non-investment grade.
JOHANNESBURG - The CEO Initiative has welcomed Standard & Poor's decision to retain South Africa's sovereign debt ratings at BB and BB+, for debt denominated in foreign and local currency respectively, and the outlook on stable.
The initiative says while there is work to be done before the country can see an improvement in the credit rating, there has not been further slippage into sub-investment territory which would make borrowing even more expensive.
The rating agency has kept South Africa's sovereign credit ratings unchanged at non-investment grade.
S&P noted that its 'stable outlook reflects the view that the government will pursue a range of economic, social and fiscal reforms over an extended period of time.
Popular in Business
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
-
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
-
[WATCH] Toilet paper deal takes over #BlackFriday
-
Midnight madness as eager CT shoppers get Black Friday started
-
[CARTOON] What’s Worse Than A Rugby Maul?
-
148,000 jobs lost after Nene’s 2015 axing - Mogajane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.