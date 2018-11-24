CEO Initiative welcomes S&P’s sovereign debt ratings

The rating agency has kept South Africa's sovereign credit ratings unchanged at non-investment grade.

JOHANNESBURG - The CEO Initiative has welcomed Standard & Poor's decision to retain South Africa's sovereign debt ratings at BB and BB+, for debt denominated in foreign and local currency respectively, and the outlook on stable.

The initiative says while there is work to be done before the country can see an improvement in the credit rating, there has not been further slippage into sub-investment territory which would make borrowing even more expensive.

S&P noted that its 'stable outlook reflects the view that the government will pursue a range of economic, social and fiscal reforms over an extended period of time.