Bloemfontein Cubana fire extinguished
It's understood the blaze started earlier on Saturday and emergency services responded to the call within six minutes, but the fire had already destroyed the infrastructure.
JOHANNESBURG - A fire at Cubana in Bloemfontein has been extinguished after the building caught alight, causing extensive damage to the property.
It's understood the blaze started earlier on Saturday and emergency services responded to the call within six minutes, but the fire had already destroyed the infrastructure.
No injuries or fatalities have been reported.
Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality spokesperson Qondile Khedama says: “All we’re doing now is making sure that the fire is contained and we’re not going to speculate as to what is the cause of the fire because the police are here. They will be investigating and giving us a report as to what could be the cause of the fire.”
Popular in Local
-
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed
-
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruption
-
[WATCH] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'
-
N1 crash claims two lives
-
Zizi Kodwa admits the ANC is embarrassed by state capture testimonies
-
Malema: We are not fighting journalists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.