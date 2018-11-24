Bloemfontein Cubana fire extinguished

It's understood the blaze started earlier on Saturday and emergency services responded to the call within six minutes, but the fire had already destroyed the infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - A fire at Cubana in Bloemfontein has been extinguished after the building caught alight, causing extensive damage to the property.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality spokesperson Qondile Khedama says: “All we’re doing now is making sure that the fire is contained and we’re not going to speculate as to what is the cause of the fire because the police are here. They will be investigating and giving us a report as to what could be the cause of the fire.”