#BlackFriday: Stores to remain packed throughout the weekend

Hundreds of people queued outside shopping centres yesterday to be the first to get their hands-on deals.

JOHANNESBURG - Stores are expected to remain packed throughout this weekend as millions of shoppers' scrum for the best deals following Black Friday.

Pick n Pay's head of marketing John Bradshaw says they are better prepared than last year.

“Making sure every checkout is open, making sure we have enough stock for the weekend and we are hoping no customer leaves disappointed.”