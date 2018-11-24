Bantu Holomisa welcomes Dan Matjila’s resignation
Holomisa has been at the forefront of calling for a probe into allegations of dodgy dealings at the PIC.
JOHANNESBURG - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has welcomed the resignation of Dan Matjila as the CEO of the Public Investment Cooperation (PIC).
The PIC board accepted Matjila's immediate resignation on Friday.
Matjila has been at the centre of an internal investigation into allegations that he used his influence to convince the board to invest in a company of a woman he apparently had a close relationship with.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa published the terms of reference for a judicial commission of inquiry into the investment corporation that will examine governance, corruption and mismanagement issues.
He says the former CEO will still have to answer to the all the allegations against him.
“The fact that he’s resigned doesn’t mean he won’t be summoned by the inquiries.”
