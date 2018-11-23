Zimbabwe to cut govt salaries to curb spending: minister
Ncube's budget also set out plans for the biometric registration of civil servants to weed out "ghost" workers who appear on the payroll without actually turning up to work.
HARARE - Zimbabwe's new finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced a 5% cut to senior government officials' salaries on Thursday in a bid to mend the shattered economy.
Ncube's budget also set out plans for the biometric registration of civil servants to weed out "ghost" workers who appear on the payroll without actually turning up to work.
Ncube said the government would from January cut basic salaries "for all senior positions,... up to deputy ministers, ministers and the (presidency).
"The salary cuts are also extended to basic salaries of those in designated posts in state-owned enterprises, including constitutional commissions and grant-aided institutions."
The public sector wage bill accounts for 90% of the country's revenues and the problem of phantom workers is another drag on the nation's finances.
This was the first budget since President Emmerson Mnangagwa's disputed election.
Chaos broke out in parliament after the speaker used police officers to eject opposition members from the building for failing to stand up when Mnangagwa walked into the house.
The theme of the $6.6 billion 2019 budget was "austerity will lead us to prosperity".
It also unveiled limited compensation of $53 million dollars for white farmers evicted during the government’s controversial land reforms, nearly two decades ago.
Without giving a figure, the government said it planned to reduce the number of the country’s foreign missions from the current 46.
Ncube said the 2018 budget deficit would be 11.7% of GDP, while growth was forecast to be 4% this year and 3.1% next year.
Zimbabwe's monthly inflation in October rose to 20% from 5%, due to a rise in transport and food costs.
Mnangagwa took over from veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe last year and won disputed elections in July after campaigning on a pledge to revive the economy, attract foreign investment and create jobs.
But less than three months after the vote, the dire financial problems of the Mugabe era, shortages of fuel and basic foodstuffs including bread, sugar cooking oil and essential medicines, have returned to haunt the new leader.
The latest crisis erupted last month when Ncube announced a 2% tax on electronic transactions to increase revenue.
Many Zimbabweans rely on electronic payments as US dollars, which function as the main currency, are scarce, and the local "bond note" currency is little trusted.
Bond notes were introduced in 2016. Although in theory equal to the US dollar, they were soon trading at a far weaker rate, and the gap has widened in recent weeks.
Public anger at the state of the economy was a contributing factor to November's military intervention that finally toppled Mugabe, then 93, after 37 years in office.
Mugabe's reign as the head of the ruling Zanu-PF party was marked by corruption and mismanagement that led to an exodus of investors, mass emigration and collapse of many public services.
Unemployment is generally put at over 90%, while the size of the economy has halved since 2000 when many white-owned farms were seized.
Popular in Africa
-
BP to invest $1bn in SA, including refinery upgrade
-
Journo says he didn't see Zim soldiers fire the bullet that killed man
-
Malawi court halts 'racist' Gandhi statue plan
-
Macron advised to return looted African art treasures
-
Congo confirms near record number of new Ebola cases on Wednesday
-
Ethiopia chooses dissident to head vote board as PM presses reforms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.