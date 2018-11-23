World Rallycross 2018 finale comes to the Mother City

Modified vehicles of the same standard will launch from the starting position, accelerating from 0-100 km/h in under two seconds faster than a Formula One car.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town once again gets a global audience when the Rallycross World Championship finale is held this weekend.

For the second consecutive year, the FIA sanctioned event will be held at the Killarney International Raceway.

More than 27,000 people are expected to attend and millions will tune in across the globe.

All this action will play out on a twisty rallycross track consisting of gravel asphalt and sections of the raceway's main circuit.

World Rallycross Series Managing Director Paul Bellamy says they have a global audience from about 170 countries.

“Any Rallycross fan and motorsport fan across the world will be tuning in and actually this year we will be live streaming on Saturday as well as on Sunday. And of course, you’ve got a fantastic backdrop of Table Mountain.”

The 2018 Rallycross World champion will be crowned in Cape Town on Sunday.