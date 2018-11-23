WC Transport Dept concerned by attacks on public transport
This week, a six-year-old boy was hit on the head by a stone thrown into a Metrorail train on the Central Line.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department has raised serious concern over crime on the public transport network.
Passengers on a Golden Arrow bus were robbed by two armed men while travelling from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town and taxi commuters were also robbed in Mitchells Plain.
The provincial Transport Department says its concerned about the rate at which public transport services are being targeted.
The department's Siphesihle Dube says: “It’s unacceptable that the department continues to be targeted by these criminals with seemingly no real consequences.”
According to the Golden Arrow bus company, there've been seven bus robberies in November month.
Besides crime for gain, four MyCiTi buses have also been torched in what appears to be an attempt to disrupt the service amid an ongoing wildcat strike.
Metrorail says ongoing vandalism means it cannot keep up with every broken train window, which could have prevented injury to a six-year-old boy wounded by stone throwers.
