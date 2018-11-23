Popular Topics
Go

ANC defends Gordhan after his state capture testimony

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan testified this week about the extent of state capture at SOEs.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan continues his testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture on 21 November 2018 held at the Hill on Empire offices. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has come out in defense of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, saying the attack on the minister is meant to undermine the work of the state capture commission.

Gordhan testified this week about the extent of state capture at SOEs.

Economic Freedom Fighters members called the minister a liar and labelled him the “biggest enabler of state capture”. The party also claimed that Gordhan’s daughter benefitted from multi-million rand tenders with several government departments.

Gordhan has challenged the party to hand over evidence to the commission, saying he won't submit to bullying.

Meanwhile, the ANC’s chief whip Jackson Mthembu says he doesn't know why his organisation hasn't defended Gordhan.

[WATCH LIVE] ANC briefing on state capture inquiry developments

Timeline

