ANC defends Gordhan after his state capture testimony
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan testified this week about the extent of state capture at SOEs.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has come out in defense of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, saying the attack on the minister is meant to undermine the work of the state capture commission.
Gordhan testified this week about the extent of state capture at SOEs.
Economic Freedom Fighters members called the minister a liar and labelled him the “biggest enabler of state capture”. The party also claimed that Gordhan’s daughter benefitted from multi-million rand tenders with several government departments.
Gordhan has challenged the party to hand over evidence to the commission, saying he won't submit to bullying.
Meanwhile, the ANC’s chief whip Jackson Mthembu says he doesn't know why his organisation hasn't defended Gordhan.
[WATCH LIVE] ANC briefing on state capture inquiry developments
Popular in Politics
-
EFF dismisses DA criminal complaint over VBS Bank looting as 'foolish'
-
Mthembu: 'I don’t know why ANC has not defended Gordhan yet'
-
Ramaphosa hints at major Cabinet reshuffle if ANC wins elections
-
Mthembu defends Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Dlamini, Mokonyane
-
Mthembu: 'Attacks on Gordhan similar to apartheid govt's tactics'
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.