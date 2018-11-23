Popular Topics
Go

Transnet to continue litigation to recover money lost during Gama tenure

On Thursday, the Labour Court dismissed Gama’s application to challenge the termination of his contract.

FILE: Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama. Picture: www.untu.co.za
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transnet's board says it will continue to pursue civil litigation in a bid to recover money that may have been lost during former CEO Siyabonga Gama’s tenure.

On Thursday, the Labour Court dismissed Gama’s application to challenge the termination of his contract.

The court found his case to be meritless and wholly misguided.

Transnet board Edward Kieswetter says the court’s judgment confirms the board’s decision to terminate the working relationship with Gama.

“We found the judgment very pleasing.”

LISTEN: Transnet board on why it fired CEO Siyabonga Gama

Kieswetter said that the judgment did prove that Gama’s case was also “wholly misguided and meritless”

He says their investigations into Transnet are not over.

“The forensic investigation has indicated that the final amount spent of R54 billion could not properly be explained, and this is the subject of the investigation.”

READ: The final report from Treasury relating to Transnet investigations

Treasury Report Transnet by on Scribd

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Business

