Tight deadline for inquiry into Jiba & Mrwebi

Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are accused of maladministration and misconduct related to their handling of several cases.

PRETORIA - The Mokgoro Inquiry has set tight deadlines to complete the investigation of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office with the final report due for submission no later than 9 March 2019.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro last month to preside over the inquiries.

If all goes according to plan, Ramaphosa may be presented with the evidence he needs to fire Jiba and Mrwebi in just over three months’ time.

Justice Mokgoro has given the public and interested parties until next Friday to confirm their intention to make submissions related to the terms of reference.

They will then be required to submit the evidence by 20 December 2018.

The inquiry has set down the period from 14 January until 11 February for oral hearings if they are deemed necessary.

Those hearings will be open to the media.