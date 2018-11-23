Takealot allays #BlackFriday shoppers' fears as credit card glitch hits

Takealot opened sales as early as midnight on Friday, allowing shoppers to buy from the comfort of their homes.

JOHANNESBURG - Online retailer Takealot has allayed credit card shopper's fears over a glitch with their site this Black Friday.

Takealot opened sales as early as midnight on Friday, allowing shoppers to buy from the comfort of their homes.

However, things soon started going south when a massive issue with credit card payments hit, resulting in confusion.

Takealot noted the issue with the following message:

"Some customers are currently experiencing difficulty completing payment using credit cards. We've notified our payment partner and they're working at restoring their services. Please try one of our alternative payment options like Instant EFT in the meantime."

It then said the issue has been fixed and has been dealing with complaints on social media all morning.

"The credit card payment option has been reactivated on our platforms. Please feel free to use your credit card or any of our other payment options, like Instant EFT to complete your purchase. Thank you."

Hi, Desiree. Thank you for shopping our Blue Dot Sale. We have picked up your order number and did a manual check. We can confirm that your funds have been received. — takealot (@TAKEALOT) November 23, 2018

Why can't we pay with our credit cards? What a huge inconvenience — IssI (@issi__7) November 23, 2018

@TAKEALOT taken my money without honoring the sale, that is call theft Takealot. Either honor the sale or refund my money immediately . Order 60164946 — Gary Wild (@GaryWild5) November 22, 2018

@TAKEALOT money has gone off my account but says to still need pay, what is this excuse of business you are running? #takealot — Darren Black (@dblack_jr) November 22, 2018

@TAKEALOT so at midnight I’m guessing your servers were down or something and as a result I made a payment twice for the same order. How do I go about getting a refund? Or should I go to my bank? — ur favourite banker 💸 (@itslulu_____) November 23, 2018

WATCH: Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight