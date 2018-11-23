Popular Topics
Takealot allays #BlackFriday shoppers' fears as credit card glitch hits

Takealot opened sales as early as midnight on Friday, allowing shoppers to buy from the comfort of their homes.

Takealot logo. Picture: Supplied
Takealot logo. Picture: Supplied
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Online retailer Takealot has allayed credit card shopper's fears over a glitch with their site this Black Friday.

Takealot opened sales as early as midnight on Friday, allowing shoppers to buy from the comfort of their homes.

However, things soon started going south when a massive issue with credit card payments hit, resulting in confusion.

Takealot noted the issue with the following message:

"Some customers are currently experiencing difficulty completing payment using credit cards. We've notified our payment partner and they're working at restoring their services. Please try one of our alternative payment options like Instant EFT in the meantime."

It then said the issue has been fixed and has been dealing with complaints on social media all morning.

"The credit card payment option has been reactivated on our platforms. Please feel free to use your credit card or any of our other payment options, like Instant EFT to complete your purchase. Thank you."

WATCH: Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight

