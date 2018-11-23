Still no arrests made following deadly Khayelitsha mosque shooting
A worshipper was shot and killed on Tuesday and another was wounded.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests have been made yet following a deadly shooting at a Khayelitsha mosque.
The motive for the attack is unclear at this stage.
The Muslim Judicial Council's Mishka Daries said: "The Muslim Judicial Council is deeply disturbed by the tragic incident that took place at a Khayelitsha mosque. Our understanding is that armed gunmen entered the mosque and shot at congregants. We’re not sure what exactly the reasons for the attack are. Formally, our understanding is that it was a personal matter."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
