Soweto giants set to battle for TKO final spot

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in another Soweto Derby on Saturday, this time, it won't be at the FNB Stadium, the traditional home of the derby, it will be at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

It also won't be for three Absa Premiership points and bragging rights, it will be for a place in the Telkom Knockout final.

The two arch rivals are meeting for the second time in a month and the third time this year, with the results of the last two showdowns going in favour of the Buccaneers.

Pirates won the derby in March 3-1 and then retained the bragging rights on 27 October by winning that encounter 2-1.

Now, the giants are set to fight for something more than just the opportunity to call themselves Soweto's best.

Both sides haven't featured in a cup final in a long time. It has been three years since Amakhosi have made it to a final, with their last appearance coming in the 2015 Telkom Knockout where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates' last cup final appearance came in the 2017 Nedbank Cup where they were outclassed by Supersport United.

Bucs coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says the club owes its undying fans a place in a cup final.

"In respect to what we have done in 2018, we want to do one more step because all the support we got from the fans is something that has been pushing us to go all out in this match and give our best, using the talent and quality of our players."

Time to properly prepare for this clash hasn't been on either team's side, because of the international break. The clubs only saw their international players returning to camp on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chiefs boss Giovanni Solinas says they have to make the most of this limited time.

"We need to quickly focus and understand because the time is not too much, but I am happy because the guys have shown me a lot of commitment and understanding."

This will be the 165th meeting between the two teams and the winner will face either Baroka FC or the defending champions Wits in the final.