South Africa to invest $1bn in South Sudan's oil sector
South Sudan’s oil industry is dominated by Asian firms including China National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s Petronas and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.
JUBA - South Africa will invest $1 billion in South Sudan’s oil sector, including in the construction of a refinery, the South African minister for energy and his South Sudanese counterpart for petroleum said on Friday.
South Sudan’s oil industry is dominated by Asian firms including China National Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s Petronas and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
The two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding which will also involve South Africa taking part in the exploration of several oil blocks, the ministers said.
“When this refinery is complete, it will have the capacity of producing 60,000 barrels of oil per day,” said Jeff Radebe, South Africa’s minister of energy.
Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, petroleum minister for South Sudan, said the deal also offers avenues for cooperation in the construction of a pipeline to serve fields located in the south of the country.
South Sudan exports its crude through another pipeline that goes to a port in neighbouring Sudan to the north.
“It is instrumental to have a new a pipeline,” Gatkuoth said.
Popular in Business
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
-
Midnight madness as eager CT shoppers get Black Friday started
-
#BlackFriday: SA shoppers keeping their cool in stores
-
[WATCH] Toilet paper deal takes over #BlackFriday
-
Takealot allays #BlackFriday shoppers' fears as credit card glitch hits
-
#BlackFriday: Shoppers already queuing at stores across SA to pounce on deals
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.