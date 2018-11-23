SA Express about to fly high as it draws closer to profitability

Since May, the airline is showing positive signs of recovery and will break even by April, according to interim CEO Siza Mzimela.

CAPE TOWN - SA Express Airways has made major strides and will return to profitability as early as next year.

That's the word from interim CEO Siza Mzimela who briefed Parliament on Friday.

A joint meeting of the Standing and Select Committees on Appropriations is holding public hearings on the medium-term budget policy statement and the Special Appropriation Bill, which will allow for a R1.2 billion cash injection.

On 24 May this year, SA Express was grounded by the Civil Aviation Authority because of serious safety concerns.

Six months later, the airline is showing positive signs of recovery and will break even by April, according to Mzimela.

“If we remain on track as we’re doing right now, once we break even in April, we’re of the view that we would also record net profits for the two years.”

But the improvement has not come without its problems.

“Some of the key issues that we had in our system were just a lot of irregular expenditure that was taking place, irregular contracts were taking place and costing the airline a significant amount of money.”

To date, eight aircraft of a total fleet of 18 have been re-certified to return to full business operation.