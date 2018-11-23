Rita Ora defends lip syncing
The 27-year-old star has come under fire on social media for lip-syncing her way through Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but Ora has rubbished the criticism.
LONDON - British star Rita Ora has defended her performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.
The 27-year-old star has come under fire on social media for lip-syncing her way through Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, but Ora has rubbished the criticism, saying that circumstances meant she had no alternative other than to lip sync and that, where possible, she always sings live.
So that’s pretty much the worst lip synching ever. pic.twitter.com/pGI5BUzAh4— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 22, 2018
Ora made the comments after the Lithuanian singer Simonna tweeted: "We all know that Rita Ora can sing! Don't be so quick to judge! Idk, but it's possible that tv streaming was late or she was getting different playback or that the sound she was hearing in her headphone was different from what we heard. #MacysParade (sic)"
In response, Ora tweeted: "Exactly!! You got that right! You know this girl doesn't lip sync it's not my world! Now let me go find some turkey!! (sic)"
Exactly!! You got that right! You know this girl doesn’t lip sync it’s not my world! Now let me go find some turkey!! https://t.co/GmC5TCMBSx— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) November 22, 2018
The British star subsequently received support from Macy's, which explained the reasons for Ora's much-maligned performance.
The company said on the micro-blogging platform: "During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance. We apologise and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control. (sic)"
Ora - who has just released her long-awaited second studio album Phoenix - responded: "Thank you and I appreciate the honesty and I hope everyone still had a great time! (sic)"
Prior to that, John Legend - who also performed at the event in New York City - spoke out in support of Ora.
He said: "Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! (sic)"
Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don't have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance. Hope y'all enjoyed it anyway. Know that if you come to my shows, the vocals are 100% live! https://t.co/C2bGj63AF6— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 22, 2018
