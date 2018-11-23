Renewed calls for chicken to be on zero-rated VAT list
Non-profit organisation FairPlay told Parliament that the zero-rated list does not adequately address the nutritional concerns of the poor.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has again heard calls for the review of the government’s zero-rated food items and how they should include chicken.
The call came during a joint meeting of the Standing and Select Committees on Appropriations which is holding public hearings on the medium-term budget policy statement and the Special Appropriation Bill on Friday.
In its medium-term budget policy statement, the National Treasury proposed that white bread flour, cake flour and sanitary pads should be included in the basket of zero-rated VAT items from 1 April 2019.
But non-profit organisation FairPlay says this is not enough if the government is serious about addressing the plight of poor communities.
The organisation’s Lionel Adendorf says the zero-rated list does not adequately address the nutritional concerns such as stunting, malnutrition and the dietary and consumption needs of the poor.
“Chicken remains a popular source of meat protein for poorer households and its exclusion from zero rating would continue to be to the detriment of the poor.”
The committees will now consider the submissions made by organisations before it reports back to Parliament.
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
-
Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed
-
ANC defends Gordhan after his state capture testimony
-
[WATCH] Toilet paper deal takes over #BlackFriday
-
DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani
-
Public can now weigh in on Jiba, Mrwebi fitness to hold office
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.