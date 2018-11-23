Ramaphosa to oppose DA court bid to have Bathabile Dlamini fired
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says President Ramaphosa’s decision is one of principle, and about the president opposing the courts intervening in his selection of members of his executive.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed notice that he will oppose the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s court bid to compel him to fire Minister Bathabile Dlamini.
The opposition party approached the Pretoria North High Court after Ramaphosa’s first Cabinet reshuffle in February, when he kept Bathabile Dlamini in his executive, as Minister of Women in the Presidency.
As Social Development Minister, Dlamini had a number of Constitutional Court judgments against her.
She was found to have possibly lied under oath when dealing with the Social Security Agency of South Africa’s grants debacle two years ago when she was head of Social Development.
While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is still considering whether she should be charged with perjury, Ramaphosa has decided to oppose the DA’s court bid to force him to sack her.
The party’s federal council deputy chair Natasha Mazzone says Ramaphosa missed a perfect opportunity to act against Dlamini when he made changes to his Cabinet on Thursday.
“The president, making his intention to oppose known, clearly shows he has absolutely no intention and simply no political will to clean his Cabinet. He had the perfect opportunity to get rid of some of the rot in his Cabinet [and] he chose not to do so.”
But Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says Ramaphosa’s decision is one of principle, and about the president opposing the courts’ intervening in his selection of members of his executive.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
