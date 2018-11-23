Ramaphosa hints at major Cabinet reshuffle if ANC wins elections

President Ramaphosa says the merger on Thursday of two ministries is the first wave of many changes to come.

PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa has hinted at a major cabinet shake-up and the streamlining departments and functions in the next administration if of course the African National Congress (ANC) is elected to govern again.

Ramaphosa made the comments at a Cabinet reshuffle announcement in Pretoria on Thursday.

The president announced the merger of the ministries of Communications with Telecommunications and Postal Services which will be led by newly appointed Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said at his medium-term budget statement that government can no longer afford 25 ministries, and ideally, there should be 20.

"We’re going to look at realigning government and in anticipation of the sixth democratic administration, we’ll have completed this work."

Ramaphosa says that re-aligning ministries will also help cut costs of the executive.

President Ramaphosa said his executive should have members who are committed to serving citizens and helping to grow the country, he's retained Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane in his Cabinet.

Ramaphosa spoke of his envisaged Cabinet which would have a diverse mix of skilled and qualified people.

“In making these changes, I remain determined that Cabinet of our nation should have an appropriate mix of experience and capability as well as gender and generational mix, that it should have members who are committed to serve and to serve selflessly.”

But the president has retained two controversial remnants of the Jacob Zuma administration - Mokonyane and Dlamini.

Because no questions were permitted, the president could not be pushed to explain this decision when contrasted to the ideals he has set for the ideal Cabinet.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)