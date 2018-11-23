Public hearings into NMB municipality name change concluded

The renaming process for Port Elizabeth, PE International Airport and Uitenhage is, however, still underway.

CAPE TOWN - Public hearings into proposed name changes in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have concluded.

The Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee chairperson Pumla Nazo-Makatala says they're unable to determine how long this could take as the Grahamstown renaming process took about a year.

Grahamstown has since been renamed Makhanda.

Nazo-Matakala says these are the potential new names for the airport: “The first one was Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the second one was Raymond Mhlaba, David Stuurman, and Khoisan.”