Public hearings into NMB municipality name change concluded
The renaming process for Port Elizabeth, PE International Airport and Uitenhage is, however, still underway.
CAPE TOWN - Public hearings into proposed name changes in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality have concluded.
The renaming process for Port Elizabeth, PE International Airport and Uitenhage is, however, still underway.
The Eastern Cape Geographical Names Committee chairperson Pumla Nazo-Makatala says they're unable to determine how long this could take as the Grahamstown renaming process took about a year.
Grahamstown has since been renamed Makhanda.
Nazo-Matakala says these are the potential new names for the airport: “The first one was Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, the second one was Raymond Mhlaba, David Stuurman, and Khoisan.”
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
-
Public can now weigh in on Jiba, Mrwebi fitness to hold office
-
Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed
-
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
-
Group slams Mantashe’s response to Xolobeni ruling
-
Midnight madness as eager CT shoppers get Black Friday started
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.