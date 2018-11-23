Public can now weigh in on Jiba, Mrwebi fitness to hold office
Interested parties have until next Friday to make submissions to the commission of inquiry of the embattled advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
PRETORIA - The public and interested parties have been asked to make submissions to the commission of inquiry into the fitness to hold office of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro last month to preside over the inquiries.
The pair were criticised for their handling of the decision to withdraw criminal charges against former head of Crime Intelligence Richard Mdluli.
The High Court struck them from the roll of advocates, however, the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that decision which has now been taken to the Constitutional Court.
Interested parties have until next Friday to make submissions in the hearings of the two embattled Jiba and Mrwebi.
The inquiry will commence public hearings soon on a date still to be announced.
Mokgoro’s office has also confirmed that the hearings will be open to the media and they may be broadcast live.
The two advocates have been on suspension since October when President Ramaphosa announced the establishment of the commission.
