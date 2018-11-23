Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi to miss MSL, Pakistan series with knee injury
Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out for a lengthy period of 12 weeks with a knee injury picked up in the last T20 International against Australia.
JOHANNESBURG - Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out for a lengthy period of 12 weeks with a knee injury picked up in the last T20 International against Australia.
The injury makes Ngidi unavailable for the Tshwane Spartans in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL), as well as the upcoming home summer series against Pakistan between December and February next year.
Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee, commented on the injury:
“Lungi fell awkwardly while fielding during the T20I against Australia last Sunday. He underwent investigations and further assessments with knee specialists upon his return to South Africa, which revealed a significant ligament injury to the right knee. Due to the significant nature of the injury, he will require a minimum of 12 weeks of rest and rehabilitation to make a successful return to play.”
The Tshwane Spartans will name a replacement for Ngidi in their MSL squad on Friday.
Popular in Sport
-
[CARTOON] What’s Worse Than A Rugby Maul?
-
Klopp faces quandary as Spurs plot Chelsea downfall
-
[WATCH] Cars, Cape Town and World RX champ Johan Kristoffersson
-
[WATCH] Ryan Rickelton of Jozi Stars: 'I want to be a Protea'
-
Soweto giants set to battle for TKO final spot
-
Winning Wales wary of resurgent Springboks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.