Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi to miss MSL, Pakistan series with knee injury

Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out for a lengthy period of 12 weeks with a knee injury picked up in the last T20 International against Australia.

South African bowler Lungi Ngidi (L) celebrates the dismissal of Indian batsman Lokesh Rahul (R) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Supersport cricket ground on 16 January 2018 in Centurion. Picture: AFP.
South African bowler Lungi Ngidi (L) celebrates the dismissal of Indian batsman Lokesh Rahul (R) during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between South Africa and India at Supersport cricket ground on 16 January 2018 in Centurion. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out for a lengthy period of 12 weeks with a knee injury picked up in the last T20 International against Australia.

The injury makes Ngidi unavailable for the Tshwane Spartans in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL), as well as the upcoming home summer series against Pakistan between December and February next year.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee, commented on the injury:

“Lungi fell awkwardly while fielding during the T20I against Australia last Sunday. He underwent investigations and further assessments with knee specialists upon his return to South Africa, which revealed a significant ligament injury to the right knee. Due to the significant nature of the injury, he will require a minimum of 12 weeks of rest and rehabilitation to make a successful return to play.”

The Tshwane Spartans will name a replacement for Ngidi in their MSL squad on Friday.

