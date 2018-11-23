Popular Topics
Police hunt suspect behind shooting of Manenberg boy

It's unclear what the motive is behind the incident earlier this week, which led to the boy being wounded in the stomach.

FILE: Manenberg Police Station. Picture: EWN
FILE: Manenberg Police Station. Picture: EWN
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Police are searching for the person behind a shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Manenberg.

It's unclear what the motive is behind the incident earlier this week, which led to the boy being wounded in the stomach.

He's receiving treatment in hospital.

Meanwhile, in a separate shooting on the same day, a 14-year-old girl was shot and wounded in Elsies River.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says a suspect was arrested in connection with this incident.

“She was transported to the hospital for treatment and the suspect was arrested and he appeared in court.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

