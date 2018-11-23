Patience keep to beating Black Friday rush, says shopper
Robyn-Lee Daniels says this is her first time visiting the shops on a Black Friday.
CAPE TOWN – Patience is key to surviving Black Friday. That's the advice from one Cape Town shopper, who along with hundreds of others, swamped a supermarket at N1 City.
Many had been queuing for hours before doors opened early this morning.
“As my first time I’d say it was a nice experience but next time, no. there won’t be the next time, I think for other people not for me. I’d say I’m very impatient hence I’m saying there won’t be next time.”
#BlackFriday It has been a busy 2 hours at Checkers in N1 City. Customers say they’ve come to accept patience is key to surviving the frenzy. SF pic.twitter.com/smQAJKCVsy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 23, 2018
At the Checkers Hyper in Sandton City has decided not to sell Coca-Cola this Black Friday but there are other cold drinks on sale.
Shoppers are strolling around to get their items in an orderly fashion this year.
Last year, there was a mad rush and lots of pushing and pulling.
However, security is visible today and guards are only allowing 10 people in the store every 5 seconds.
WATCH: Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
