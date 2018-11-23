Opposition parties criticise Ramaphosa's decision to retain Dlamini & Mokonyane

The president has retained both ministers in his Cabinet but has however moved Mokonyane from the Communications portfolio to Environmental Affairs.

JOHANNESBURG – Opposition parties say while they welcome the commitment by President Cyril Ramaphosa to try to make his Cabinet more capable, his decision not to fire ministers Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane shows he doesn’t put the interests of the people first.

Dlamini has been under fire since the damning judgment against her by the Constitutional Court.

The president has retained both ministers in his Cabinet but has however moved Mokonyane from the Communications portfolio to Environmental Affairs.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the so-called new dawn cannot be built on the same liars and so-called Gupta loyalists who helped keep former President Jacob Zuma in power and out of prison.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says he doesn’t understand why Ramaphosa would want to continue keeping such people in his Cabinet.

“Why do you still have such people? Having such people in the Cabinet is a promotion that a person can disregard their oath of office and go on without being held accountable or without consequences.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)