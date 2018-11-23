NW Education MEC says school responsible for safety after learner stabbed

Speaking at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School where a grade 1 learner was allegedly murdered by a grade 11 pupil, North West Education MEC Sello Lehari says the school is given the budget to ensure that security is covered.

MAKAPAN, NORTH WEST – Education MEC Sello Lehari says the North West school where a grade 1 pupil was stabbed to death is responsible for ensuring that the school had some kind of security in place.

Speaking at the Dikeledi Makapan Primary School where Shelton Karuweruwe was allegedly murdered by a grade 11 pupil, the MEC says the school is given the budget to ensure that minor things such as security are covered.

The 17-year-old is alleged to have made his way into the school a night before he stabbed Karuweruwe multiple times in the school toilet.

In his brief visit to the school and later to the family of the grade 1 learner, Lehari says the school had the means to ensure that proper fencing at the school was at least provided for.

He says although he is not blaming the school for the tragic incident, he feels that it's time for some schools in the province to be put under total control of the department, including managing its finances.

“But most of the schools, we must admit, are not using the budget correctly.”

A few months ago, a teacher was stabbed to death by a pupil at a school in the province in Zeerust.

The MEC says he is meeting with school principals next week to see how security at schools around the province can be beefed up.

Meanwhile, Karuweruwe family is still deciding on whether to bury their child here or in Zimbabwe.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)