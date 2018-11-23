Nicole Kidman praises older actresses for 'paving the way'
The 51-year-old actress has slammed Hollywood for placing a 'due date' on women in the industry by making it hard for them to get roles after they reach a certain age
LONDON - Nicole Kidman has praised actresses including Meryl Streep and Dame Judi Dench for paving the way for older actresses.
The 51-year-old actress has slammed Hollywood for placing a "due date" on women in the industry by making it hard for them to get roles after they reach a certain age, but hailed older stars including Streep, Dench, Maggie Smith, and Glenn Close, for pushing to change Hollywood's attitude.
Speaking at her Life in Pictures talk at Bafta in London, the Big Little Lies star said: "There's a time in this industry where they go 'Oh well, you are past your due date ... we are moving on to the next thing'.
"Having people like Meryl Streep and Susan Sarandon and Glenn Close ... it gives you a chance.
"In this country you've got Maggie Smith and Judi Dench, the greats. They are paving the way."
Kidman - who has Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith, seven, with her husband Keith, as well as Isabella, 25, and Connor, 23, whom she adopted during her marriage to first husband Tom Cruise - is determined to keep her career going strong, and even admitted recently that she would be willing to get really hurt for the sake of her career.
She said: "I have certain boundaries but I also have a very strong commitment artistically that I'm willing to commit to. But it's my choice.
"Even something like Big Little Lies, we're doing scenes where I'm actually physically getting hurt, bruised - really hurt. But I'm in it and doing it because I feel that doing that will somehow make the scene better and I know what I'm doing."
The actress admitted that her attitude and approach sometimes leaves her in a strange scenario.
She said, according to the Metro: "It's a very strange thing being a very committed artist and always finding what your boundaries are and how far you're willing to go."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Disney releases first 'Lion King' trailer
-
Rita Ora defends lip syncing
-
Nicki Minaj flew to China to attend 'unauthorised' festival
-
Study: Mother's age at puberty tied to puberty timing for sons & daughters
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 20 November 2018
-
[REVIEW] Trevor Noah's mom once again the hero in 'Son of Patricia'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.