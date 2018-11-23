Mthembu: 'I don’t know why ANC has not defended Gordhan yet'
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’ members demonstrated outside the state capture commission of inquiry this week when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan was testifying.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says he doesn't know why the party hasn't come forward yet to defend Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The red berets called the minister a liar, labelled him as corrupt and also claimed that Gordhan's daughter benefitted from multi-million rand tenders with several government departments.
Gordhan has denied this.
WATCH: Gordhan responds to EFF allegations about his daughter
Mthembu has told 702's Bongani Bingwa that the ANC should have defended Gordhan straight away.
“I would have also expected my organisation not on the third, fourth or fifth day, but on the same day to defend our member.”
Mthembu said only the ANC will be able to explain why it hasn’t defended Gordhan.
An ANC press briefing will be held outside the Zondo Commission on Friday afternoon to address recent developments at the inquiry.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
