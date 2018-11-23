Mthembu defends Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Dlamini, Mokonyane

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mthembu defends Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Dlamini, Mokonyane

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu argued that President Ramaphosa had to consider next year’s elections when making changes to his Cabinet.

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
3 minutes ago

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane in his Cabinet, saying that it is the president’s prerogative to choose who he wants in his executive.

Mthembu was speaking on the 702 Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning and argued that Ramaphosa had to consider next year’s elections when making changes to his Cabinet.

The president has faced criticism for keeping ministers seen to be deadwood, with many arguing that his failure to stamp his authority also shows how marginal his power is within his own political party.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made 3 changes to his cabinet on Thursday

Mthembu has applauded President Ramaphosa's changes to Cabinet, saying those criticising him are merely “politicking.”

Mthembu has also come to Nomvula Mokonyane’s defence in light of criticism for her performance at the Water and Sanitation ministry.

He says that Mokonyane has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

On the issue of the Zondo Commission, Mthembu says Pravin Gordhan should have been protected by the ANC immediately when he came under attack by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA