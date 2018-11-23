Mthembu defends Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Dlamini, Mokonyane

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu argued that President Ramaphosa had to consider next year’s elections when making changes to his Cabinet.

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu has defended President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to keep Bathabile Dlamini and Nomvula Mokonyane in his Cabinet, saying that it is the president’s prerogative to choose who he wants in his executive.

Mthembu was speaking on the 702 Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa on Friday morning and argued that Ramaphosa had to consider next year’s elections when making changes to his Cabinet.

The president has faced criticism for keeping ministers seen to be deadwood, with many arguing that his failure to stamp his authority also shows how marginal his power is within his own political party.

Mthembu has applauded President Ramaphosa's changes to Cabinet, saying those criticising him are merely “politicking.”

Mthembu has also come to Nomvula Mokonyane’s defence in light of criticism for her performance at the Water and Sanitation ministry.

He says that Mokonyane has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

On the issue of the Zondo Commission, Mthembu says Pravin Gordhan should have been protected by the ANC immediately when he came under attack by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)